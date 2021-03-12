Health camp for horses conducted

Mysuru

12 March 2021 22:47 IST

A health camp for horses was conducted by People For Animals (PFA) in association with Worldwide Veterinary Service and Jeev Daya Jain Charity, in the city on Friday.

The free health check camp was for tonga horses in the city and entailed treating the wounds if any besides administering medicines, providing vitamins free of cost and other nutritional supplements.

Madappa, Deputy Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, spoke to the tonga owners and apprised them of the imperatives of getting their horses medically examined and treated. He also spoke on the care that should be extended to the horses on a daily basis.

On Saturday, the organisers will conduct a health camp for horses at Srirangapatna. PFA veterinarian Amardeep Singh, WVS veterinarian Ankith and others were present.