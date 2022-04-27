Health camp at Salagame

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna has suggested that the State Government make use of the services of workers who were employed on a temporary basis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the health camp organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at Salagame in Hassan on Wednesday, he said the government had already relieved them from service. The government should have allowed them to continue in the service of the department.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda called upon the public to undergo medical tests regularly to avoid serious health complications. The health camp was being conducted at the taluk level to help the poor people get access to quality health services.

The camp was organized by Hassan district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and others. Hundreds of people participated in the health camp.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar, RCH Officer Kantharaj and others were present.