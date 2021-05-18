Health and Wellness Centres: Karnataka ranks first

Karnataka has been ranked first in establishing Health and Wellness Centres under Ayushman Bharat Program to provide comprehensive primary health care in rural areas.

Karnataka is leading in implementing the project for 2020-2021. While the Centre had set a target of establishing 2,263 centres, the State has upgraded 3,300 centres till March 31. “This is 146% more than set target. Also, the Centre had set a target of upgrading 2,096 primary health centres to HWC and 2,168 have been upgraded so far which is 103% more than the set target,” stated a release.

Also against the target of upgrading 294 urban PHCs, the State has upgraded 364 PHCs. This is 124% more than the set target. A total of 4,653 HWCs have to be established in the State as recommended by the centre out of which 5,832 have been established which is 125% more than the given target, the release said.

With an objective of providing quality health care for all under Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka scheme, all PHCs are being upgraded under National Health Mission. State has a target of upgrading 11,595 Centres as HWCs.

Counselling sessions for adults, public yoga camps, ENT care, first aid during emergency and referrals to tertiary hospitals are some of the services being offered in these centres.