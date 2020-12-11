Health and public transport services affected

Services in health and public transportation were disrupted in Raichur district as private doctors shut their outpatient department (OPD) in hospitals and nursing homes against the Union government’s decision to allow AYUSH doctors to perform surgeries.
Public transport was hit after employees of NEKRTC participated in the protest demanding that they should be considered as government employees.
Except emergency and in-patient services, private hospitals closed their OPDs against the Union government’s decison and called for it to be revoked.
Demanding that they be considered as government employees, NEKRTC employees staged a protest.
“Of the 250 routes in Raichur, services in almost 150 routes were suspended and buses in the remaining 100 routes were operated for a while and later suspended,” officials said.
In Yadgir, the health services were hit by the agitation of private doctors who has closed OPDs. However, there was no effect in public transportation as buses were operated as usual.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath