Health and Family Welfare Department official responsible for KFD death, alleges KFD Janajagruthi Okkuta

January 11, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

KFD Janajagruti Okkuta, an organisation to spread awareness about the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), has alleged that the Health and Family Welfare Department was responsible for the death of an 18-year-old girl from Hosanagar who died on January 8 due to KFD.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, January 11, K.P. Sripal, advocate and convener of the Okkuta, said that the officers of the Health Department misled the district administration, the media, and the patient’s parents by concealing information about the blood test reports conducted at the Viral Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL) in Shivamogga.

“Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli, the DHO, misled the media and the administration by stating that the first laboratory test of the blood sample showed a negative KFD infection on January 3. However, the test actually failed due to a technical error. The officer concealed the information. In the next three tests, the girl tested positive for the KFD infection. By then, a day was lost, and later she was shifted to Manipal, where she died,” Mr. Sripal said.

He also alleged that the girl’s sister also tested positive for the infection. However, the officer maintained that she was infected with dengue, not KFD. “Had the actual test findings been conveyed at the right time, there were chances of saving the girl’s life. We have obtained authentic reports from the laboratory to substantiate our allegations. The State government should hold an inquiry and take proper action against the officer,” he demanded.

Shashi Sampalli, a journalist and member of the Okkuta, said that there could be similar incidents of wrong reporting of the results in the past. “There should be a proper inquiry into records since 2019. The government should come to the rescue of five lakh people living in the KFD-affected areas of the Malnad region,” he said. Further, he demanded the State government take appropriate measures to procure an effective vaccine for the disease. “Earlier, a vaccine was provided to the people. Later, it proved to be ineffective. We had raised doubts about its efficiency long ago. However, the government did not take it seriously,” he alleged.

DHO reaction

When The Hindu contacted Rajesh Suragihalli, the DHO, the officer said he did not mislead. “I have reported the actual findings of the tests. Well-trained staff members have been handling the tests at the lab. Initially, she tested negative for the infection. Anyhow, there was no delay in providing her treatment. She was already under treatment for viral fever.” The officer said that when the girl reached the hospital on January 1, she was unconscious and had convulsions. Her haemoglobin level was low (3.2 /dl).

Further, he maintained that her sister tested positive for the test conducted at Nagara. “She is not infected with KFD,” he maintained.