Health advisory issued as man dies of dengue fever in Belagavi

Published - June 30, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Following the death of a 28-year-old in Belagavi due to dengue fever-related complications, officers have issued an advisory about preventing the spread of the disease.

Prasad Muchchandikar of Hindalga died in a private hospital on Saturday. He had been diagnosed with dengue fever.

Health Department officials have asked the residents of the district to protect themselves from the disease by avoiding mosquito bites.

Since there is no known effective vaccine against the infection, the best way is to avoid it. People should use a repellent with diethyl meta toluamide or other chemicals that keep mosquitoes at bay.

They can wear protective clothing to cover their body with lose fitting and long-sleeved dresses.

Mosquito nets can be used during the night and for sleeping during the day. They should not allow stagnation of water in containers or shells, flowerpots, bird baths, old tyres and garden ponds. Windows can be fitted with screens.

Those suffering from fever or pain and vomiting should see a doctor if the symptoms persist for more than two days, said a release.

