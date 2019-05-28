Health activists take out procession, demand payment of pending wages

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) staged a demonstration outside the office of the District Health and Family Welfare Officer here on Monday putting forth various demands, including payment of pending wages.

Led by Karnataka State ASHAs Association, affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre, the rural health activists earlier took out a procession from SVP Circle.

“ASHAs are playing an important role in improving the health conditions of people in rural areas. They are instrumental in implementing the National Health Mission goals. Due to their help and support, poor pregnant women, lactating mothers and newborns are getting timely health services,” S.M. Sharma, district president of ASHAs Association, said during the agitation.

“However, ASHAs themselves are in a bad shape as they are receiving irregular payments besides the continuing job uncertainty. The government has not paid them their fixed honorarium for four months,” he added.

A memorandum was later submitted to the office of the District Health and Family Welfare officer with a list of demands that included payment of pending wages due to ASHAs, timely release of funds required for various survey taken up using the services of ASHAs in rural areas, providing retiring rooms for ASHAs in all Primary Health Centres and convening a meeting once in every three months to redress the grievances of ASHAs. V.G. Desai, Raghavendra M.G. Santhosh Hirave, Savithri, Monamma, Ravikala, Anusuya, Tayamma and other leaders were present.