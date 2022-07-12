Heads of Boards and Corporations in Karnataka to be replaced soon: Karnataka CM

The Hindu Bureau July 12, 2022 12:02 IST

A file photo of BJP supporters celebrating outside the party office in Malleswaram, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

BJP leaders heading Boards and Corporations in Karnataka for more than one-and-a-half years will soon have to make way for others, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on July 12. Speaking to reporters at Mysuru airport en route to Kodagu as part of his tour of rain-hit districts in Karnataka, Mr. Bommai said the BJP’s core committee had decided about six months ago that party leaders heading Boards and Corporations for more than one-and-a-half years should be replaced. Hence, necessary steps will be taken to replace partymen heading Boards and Corproations with other leaders. “We will have to give an opportunity to others also...,” he said. “A list will be prepared,” he said, adding that necessary communication in the regard will soon be sent to the heads of Boards and Corporations who had completed one-and-a-half years in office.



