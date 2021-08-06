Headmaster suspended for sending lewd messages

Belagavi

06 August 2021 23:30 IST

Plaints were received from 3 women

The Department of Education has suspended a government school headmaster on charges of sending obscene messages to a Health Department employee and two other women in a village in Belagavi district.

Suresh Chavalagi of Degaon village has been suspended pending further enquiry. This was after complaints were received from three women that he had sent them obscene messages.

The headmaster had collected the number of a nurse on the pretext of asking her the availability of vaccines for his colleagues. Then he started sending messages.

Roughed up

When the woman told this to her colleagues and family members, they came to the school and roughed him up.

Later, two other women complained to the Education Department officers that he had sent them similar messages.