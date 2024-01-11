Headmaster of Yadgir school suspended for misbehaving with students

January 11, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Yadgir

Chief Executive Officer of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar has placed the headmaster of the government high school in Anapur in the district for misbehaving with students.

In her order passed on Thursday, she said that there was a complaint against Headmaster Hanume Gowda for misbehaving with students.

Following the complaint, a team, headed by the Block Education Officer of Yadgir taluk, was sent to conduct an inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team visited the school and submitted a report after the inquiry.

Based on the report, Hanume Gowda was suspended, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.