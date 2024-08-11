Headmaster booked for stealing flooring stones in Kalaburagi district

A government higher primary school headmaster has been booked for stealing old flooring stones from the school in Kollur village of Chincholi taluk, Kalaburagi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a complaint lodged with the Chincholi Police against by School Development and Monitoring Committee president Basavaraj Nagashetty, school headmaster Mubeen stole old flooring stones of two classrooms.

These were stocked on the school premises after being replaced with new flooring stones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the villagers noticed that the headmaster got a tractor loaded with the old flooring stones when there was no one in the school building.

After the SDMC members came to know about the whole episode, Mubeen brought the stones back to the school.

However, the villagers objected to the headmaster’s conduct and took the tractor loaded with 97 old stones to the police station and got a case registered against Mubeen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.