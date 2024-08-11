GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Headmaster booked for stealing flooring stones in Kalaburagi district

Published - August 11, 2024 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A government higher primary school headmaster has been booked for stealing old flooring stones from the school in Kollur village of Chincholi taluk, Kalaburagi district.

As per a complaint lodged with the Chincholi Police against by School Development and Monitoring Committee president Basavaraj Nagashetty, school headmaster Mubeen stole old flooring stones of two classrooms.

These were stocked on the school premises after being replaced with new flooring stones.

Some of the villagers noticed that the headmaster got a tractor loaded with the old flooring stones when there was no one in the school building.

After the SDMC members came to know about the whole episode, Mubeen brought the stones back to the school.

However, the villagers objected to the headmaster’s conduct and took the tractor loaded with 97 old stones to the police station and got a case registered against Mubeen.

