August 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Police have registered a case against a school headmaster on the charge of violating the flag code.

Abdul Wahid, in-charge headmaster of Urdu Higher Primary School in Laxmeshwar village in Belagavi district, unfurled the national flag upside down on Independence Day.

A case was registered following a complaint by a cluster resource person Arif Hussain of Mudalagi.

