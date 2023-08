August 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Police have registered a case against a school headmaster on the charge of violating the flag code.

Abdul Wahid, in-charge headmaster of Urdu Higher Primary School in Laxmeshwar village in Belagavi district, unfurled the national flag upside down on Independence Day.

A case was registered following a complaint by a cluster resource person Arif Hussain of Mudalagi.