ADVERTISEMENT

Headmaster, 15 assistant teachers suspended for allowing mass copying in Kalaburagi district

April 05, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Commissioner of Public Instructions has suspended a headmaster and 15 assistant teachers of Gobbur Government School in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district for what is being said allowing mass copying during the SSLC examination on Monday.

In the suspension order, Additional Commissioner for Public Instructions Anand Prakash Meena has stated that the examination staff on duty, supervisors and invigilators have violated the rules to allow malpractice during the Mathematics examination.

The suspension order was issued based on a report submitted by Superintendent of Police Isha Pant who made a surprise visit to the examination centre and found that the candidates were writing examination in the open ground on the school premises. The candidates were allowed to mass cheat using booklets to answer questions, the report said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspended staff are headmaster Golaallappa Gurappa and the 15 assistant teachers Bheemashankar Madival, Ravindra, Devendrappa Yargal, Savita Bai Jamadar, Anita, Nagamma, Revansiddappa, Parveen Sultana, Babu Pawar, Kavita, Jayashree, Vidyavati, Gayatri Biradar, Meenakshi and Arunkumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US