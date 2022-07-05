Headless body found in well in Karnataka
The body was found in a well belonging to Suresh Ashtekar, a former taluk panchayat member
Residents of Mutaga in Belagavi district of Karnataka were shocked to find a headless body floating in an open well on July 5
The body was found in a well belonging to Suresh Ashtekar, a former taluk panchayat member. He has told the police that he has no idea how the body ended up in his well. A steel trunk too was found in the well.
Police Inspector Mahantesh Basapur and Sub-inspector Lakshman Karigoudar visited the spot.
