Headless body found in well in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau July 05, 2022 12:25 IST

The body was found in a well belonging to Suresh Ashtekar, a former taluk panchayat member

Residents of Mutaga in Belagavi district of Karnataka were shocked to find a headless body floating in an open well on July 5 The body was found in a well belonging to Suresh Ashtekar, a former taluk panchayat member. He has told the police that he has no idea how the body ended up in his well. A steel trunk too was found in the well. Police Inspector Mahantesh Basapur and Sub-inspector Lakshman Karigoudar visited the spot.



