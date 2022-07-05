Karnataka

Headless body found in well in Karnataka

A file photo of an open well.

A file photo of an open well. | Photo Credit: For representation only

Residents of Mutaga in Belagavi district of Karnataka were shocked to find a headless body floating in an open well on July 5

The body was found in a well belonging to Suresh Ashtekar, a former taluk panchayat member. He has told the police that he has no idea how the body ended up in his well. A steel trunk too was found in the well.

Police Inspector Mahantesh Basapur and Sub-inspector Lakshman Karigoudar visited the spot.


