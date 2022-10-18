Head police constable assaulted in Holenarsipur

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 18, 2022 18:05 IST

A head police constable was assaulted by a group of people in Holenarsipur town on Monday evening.

Srinivasa Murthy H.Y., attached to Holenarsipur town police station, was attacked around 10.30 p.m. when he was returning home after duty. The accused were making noise in the middle of the road. When he wanted to know why they were on the road disturbing the public, the accused assaulted him. They pushed him to the ground and hit him hard.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil, Sanjay, Yashwanth, Prajwal, Vivek and Manju. Srinivasa Murthy has filed a complaint at Holenarsipur town station. The police have taken up investigation.

