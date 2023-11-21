HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Head load workers stage protest in Hubballi in support of their long-pending demands

November 21, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Head load workers staging a protest in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Head load workers staging a protest in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seeking fulfilment of their various demands, including implementation of minimum wages for head load workers, implementation welfare schemes and gratuity for head load workers over the age of 60 and others, head load workers staged a protest in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The protest was held under the aegis of Federation of Karnataka State Head Load Workers in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha.

Leading the protest, State general secretary of the federation Mahesh Pattar, local unit president Basavaneppa Neeralagi, general secretary Gurusiddappa Ambiger and others demanded that their long-pending demands be fulfilled.

Mr. Pattar demanded that welfare programmes for head load workers should be implemented under the aegis of Social Security Board for the State unorganised sector workers and steps should be taken to mobilise funds on the lines of the Labour Welfare Board.

He said that although minimum wages for head load workers have been fixed, they are yet to be implemented. He urged the government to initiate the requisite measures for its implementation. Steps should also be taken for providing houses to the shelter less head workers, he said.

Subsequently, the protestors submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister listing out their various demands.

Some of their demands include the implementation of Provident Fund facility for head load workers and others of the unorganised sector on the lines of West Bengal, facilities such as PF, insurance and bonus for hamalis and continuation of Kayaka Nidhi scheme for covering medical expenses.

Poster released

Subsequently, at a programme held at Durgad Bail in Hubballi, posters of the mega rally to be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the anti-people policies of the Union government were released.

The mega protest rally is being held in response to a call given for a nation-wide agitation by the Joint Action Committee comprising farmers and labour unions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.