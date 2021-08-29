Head constable’s social media account hacked

Bengaluru

29 August 2021 00:42 IST

A head constable attached to the Karnataka State Reserve Police filed a complaint with the South East Cyber Crime police claiming that his social media account had been hacked.

The unidentified hackers posted ‘Taliban Zindabad’ on his Facebook account, said head constable N. Umesh. The hackers also put up a disturbing post, ‘I am responsible for my death’ along with the policeman’s photograph.

In his complaint to the police, which he lodged on Thursday, Mr. Umesh said the hackers wanted to harass him and defame his family.

The Cyber crime police have registered a case against the accused under Section 66 C (fraudulently or dishonestly making use of the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of any other person) of the Information Technology Act.