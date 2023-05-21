Head constable found dead 

May 21, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 47-year-old police head constable was found dead at his house in the District Armed Reserve Police Quarters in Kalaburagi district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Pandurang, a native of Chimanchod village of Chincholli taluk in Kalaburagi district. He was found dead in the kitchen.

The incident came to light early in the morning. His wife was sleeping in the bedroom and his two children were sleeping on the terrace.

The Station Bazaar Police have registered a case and are investigating.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)