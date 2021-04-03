Head constable dies in accident

A traffic police head constable died while on duty in a hit-and-run case at Gadenahalli on National Highway 75 near Hassan on Saturday.

Madhusudan, 42, suffered a serious head injury and died later in a private hospital in the city. He is survived by his wife and two children. Senior police officers visited the hospital. The family members of Madhusudan were inconsolable.

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda told The Hindu that Madhusudan was on traffic enforcement duty when he was hit by a car. While he instructed a vehicle to slow down, another car hit him and ran away.

The officer said the department would provide compensation for the family. “The government would provide a job to his wife on compensatory ground. Besides that the family would get insurance amount”, he added.