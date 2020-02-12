Head constable caught

A team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, led by Superintendent of Police, ACB, Kalaburagi division, V.M. Jyoti on Wednesday arrested a head constable attached to Deval Ganagapur police station, Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 60,000 from a complainant.
The accused Kareppa is said to have demanded the bribe [₹ 60,000] from Srikrishna for allowing transportation of sand extracted from the Bhima riverbed.
The head constable was caught while he was accepting ₹ 10,000 as advance from a lorry driver.
“We are also investigating the involvement of the head constable in other cases and we will take further action against him,” the authorities said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.