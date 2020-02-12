Karnataka

Head constable caught

more-in

A team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, led by Superintendent of Police, ACB, Kalaburagi division, V.M. Jyoti on Wednesday arrested a head constable attached to Deval Ganagapur police station, Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 60,000 from a complainant.

The accused Kareppa is said to have demanded the bribe [₹ 60,000] from Srikrishna for allowing transportation of sand extracted from the Bhima riverbed.

The head constable was caught while he was accepting ₹ 10,000 as advance from a lorry driver.

“We are also investigating the involvement of the head constable in other cases and we will take further action against him,” the authorities said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 7:49:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/head-constable-caught/article30802191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY