Head constable caught

A team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, led by Superintendent of Police, ACB, Kalaburagi division, V.M. Jyoti on Wednesday arrested a head constable attached to Deval Ganagapur police station, Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 60,000 from a complainant.

The accused Kareppa is said to have demanded the bribe [₹ 60,000] from Srikrishna for allowing transportation of sand extracted from the Bhima riverbed.

The head constable was caught while he was accepting ₹ 10,000 as advance from a lorry driver.

“We are also investigating the involvement of the head constable in other cases and we will take further action against him,” the authorities said.