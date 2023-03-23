Head constable arrested, PSI on the run in extortion case

March 23, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Close on the heels of an inspector being suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a woman at the station, the Bagalur police arrested a head constable attached to the Marathahalli station for allegedly abducting a suspect in a poaching case and attempting to extort ₹40 lakh from him.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused head constable identified as Harish. The prime accused in the case, identified as PSI Rangesh, and his associates are on the run, a senior police officer said.

The accused, based on a tip-off, apprehended a suspect, Ramanji, 36, accusing him of trying to sell tiger pelt on March 18. The accused detained him illegally and took him to a brick factory owned by his father where they tortured him and demanded a ransom of ₹40 lakh. Rangesh had forced him to call his father asking him to arrange for the ransom at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspecting something fishy, the family filed a complaint with the Bagalur police alleging that Ramanji had been abducted by a gang demanding ransom for his release. The police tracked down the accused Harish and his associates Shabbir and Zakir and rescued Ramanji. However, Rangesh and his two associates managed to escape.

Reacting to the incident, City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy said that a criminal case has been booked against the accused and legal action will be taken. “A few people are involved in such activities to tarnish the image of the department. They will not be spared,” he said. The role of other officers in the case is also being probed.