Head Constable arrested on charges of extortion in Hassan

August 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan Police arrested a head constable attached to Yeslur Police Station in Sakaleshpur taluk, on Friday charging him with harassing a street seller from Gadag district.

Arjun of Gangemadi village in Ron taluk in Gadag, was selling plastic tables in Yeslur of Sakaleshpur taluk on Thursday (July 3). Mani Kumar, the head constable, demanded the seller give him the table at a discounted price. As the seller refused, the constable took Arjun to his residence and beat him up with his lathi.

Arjun’s relative, Raghavendra, who was accompanying him (Arjun), went to Yeslur Police Station and informed the police. The police registered the case against Mani Kumar on charges of extortion and hurting the complainant with a weapon.

Shivamogga S.P. Hariram Shankar informed the media that the accused had been arrested and presented before the court.