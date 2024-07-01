Head constable arrested on charge of murdering wife under newly-introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Hours after the newly-introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was enforced on Monday, the Hassan police arrested a head constable for allegedly stabbing his wife to death on the SP office premises. Till 8 p.m. on Monday, 63 FIRs were registered under the new laws in Karnataka.

The accused was identified as Lokanath, 40, head constable attached to the Gorur police station, who allegedly stabbed Mamatha, 37, to death, after she had come to the SP’s office to file a complaint against him.

According to the police, the couple had differences in recent days. Allegedly following heated arguments and repeated assaults at home, Mamatha visited the SP’s office to share her complaints about her husband’s behaviour with senior officers.

The police later tracked Lokanath and arrested him as the first case under Section 103 (whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine) of the BNS .

Meanwhile, Bengaluru South-East Division police registered two unnatural death cases under Section 194 of the BNS reported early on Monday.

The first case was reported in the HSR Layout police station limits based on a complaint by M. Sekar, a retired government employee from Tamil Nadu. The police have registered a case under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) under the BNS.

In his complaint, Mr. Sekhar said that his daughter Suganya, 32, was married to Rajkumar Murugesan, a software engineer, working in the U.S. The victim, who had a history of seizures and was under medication, collapsed while at home. She was rushed to a private hospital where the doctor declared her as brought dead.

Mr. Sekar complained to the police seeking a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

In a similar case, a 54-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his house at Rajendranagar in Adugodi early on Monday. The deceased was identified as Elumalai.

According to a complaint, he was alcoholic and suffering from a serious illness. Based on the complaint by Manigandan E., son of the deceased, the police registered a case under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) under the BNS for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old constable, who was missing for many days, was found dead in a well in the Jnanbharathi police station limits on Monday. The police are now contemplating registering an unnatural death case under Section 194 of the BNS.

The deceased was identified as Shivaraj, 30, from Uttarahall. According to the police, he was working with the Madiwala station since 2020 and was missing since June 25. Shivaraj left on his motorcycle claiming he was going to work and then switched off his mobile phone, said the police. His brother had filed a missing complaint with the Subramanyapura police .

Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Alok Mohan said that all police officers and staff across seven zones and six Commissionerate units and staff of 1,063 police stations across the State have been trained to handle cases under the BNS.