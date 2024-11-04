Head constable arrested in Hubballi for sexual assault on minor

A police head constable was arrested in Hubballi on the charge of sexually harassing a minor girl on Monday.

The incident is said to have happened on Sunday and the police took the accused into custody after a mob handed him over to them. The mob is said to have manhandled the head constable over the issue.

The accused, Allah Baksh, is a head constable attached to South Traffic Police Station in Hubballi.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar told media persons that after preliminary inquiry, they filed a case under the provisions of PoCSO Act and arrested him.

According to a complaint filed in Keshwapur Police Station, the accused touched the minor girl in an inappropriate manner after taking her to his residence.

Further steps are being taken as per law, the Police Commissioner said.

