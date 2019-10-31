He wanted to join the police force, but now reaps success in farming

The Police Department’s loss has turned out to be agriculture’s gain. Over 20 years ago, Srinivasamurthy who applied for the post of a police constable was rejected on the grounds of height and he took up agriculture.

Now, the resident of Siddanahundi in T. Narsipur derives satisfaction from the fact that he is a farmer-turned-paddy conservator.

Over the years, he has taken to preserving different varieties of rice.

This has helped create a “gene bank” of sorts of indigenous varieties of paddy, some of which were tottering on the brink of extinction. Today, Mr. Srinivasamurthy has a collection of over 200 rice varieties and has helped in its propagation and cultivation on a larger scale.

In recognition of his efforts, the Union Ministry of Agriculture has conferred on Mr. Srinivasamurthy the ‘Plant Genome Saviour’ farmer recognition award.

The award was presented to him at a function in New Delhi recently and it carries with it a plaque, a citation, and a cash award of ₹1 lakh.

“I came under the influence of Sahaha Samruddha, an organisation popularising conservation of indigenous varieties of paddy and millets, besides promoting organic farming,” said Mr. Srinivasamurthy.

This kindled his interest in becoming a seed saviour and he took up growing different varieties of rice.

“I have a one-acre land for demonstration and nursery, and I cultivate a variety of paddy and their seeds are stored and distributed to other farmers. Today, I have a collection of over 200 varieties of rice seeds, and over 1,000 farmers have procured them for cultivation,” he said.

Navara, Rajamudi, Ratnachoodi, Gandhasaale, Jeerige Sanna are some of the nearly 15 rare varieties that are growing in popularity and have a consumer base and market, says Mr. Srinivasamurthy. However, there are other lesser-known varieties which he cultivates and preserves.

The rice varieties are from across Karnataka and other parts of India and farmers procure them from his nursery depending on the local soil and weather conditions. “Looking back, I have no regrets about losing the constable’s job as I have achieved something to be proud of,” Mr. Srinivasamurthy added.