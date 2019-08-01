Karnataka

He visited ailing father in Mysuru

V.G. Siddhartha recently visited Mysuru to meet his ailing father, Gangaiah Hegde, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nazarbad here.

Siddhartha, whose body was found on the banks of the Nethravati in Mangaluru on Wednesday, visited the hospital to enquire about his father’s health. Hospital sources said Mr. Gangaiah Hegde, a coffee planter and nonagenarian, was admitted to the hospital on July 9 and was discharged on July 28. “He underwent treatment for age-related health complications,” the sources said.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 3:53:52 PM

