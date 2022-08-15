‘He should not have spoken like that’, says Gopalaiah

Minister condemns Madhuswamy’s remarks on govt.

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 15, 2022 20:41 IST

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah has termed his Cabinet colleague J.C. Madhuswamy’s recent controversial remark on the functioning of the State Government ‘unwarranted’.

 “He should not have spoken like that”, he told the presspersons in Hassan on Monday. Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also the Minister in charge of Hassan district, was responding to a question on Mr. Madhuswamy’s comment in a telephonic conversation, in which he reportedly maintained that the government had become inactive and efforts were on manage the remaining period of the term.

The Minister said the State Government had been active since it came to power. Under the leadership of B.S.Yediyurappa, it tackled the COVID-19 pandemic situation. When it rained heavily and many places were flooded, the government responded to the situation. “Now, under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai the government has been doing very well”, he said.

Further, he said the BJP would face the next Assembly elections under the leadership of Mr. Bommai. “We will face the elections under the leadership of Mr. Bommai and Mr. Yediyurappa will be guiding us. The party will come back to power in the State”, he said.

