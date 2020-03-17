He had a bond beyond words with ‘Papu’

Anyone who came to pay their last respects to Patil Puttappa (Papu) on Tuesday made it a point to pay their condolences to Syed Ali Khadarsab Naregal, who was next to the body. He had taken care of the veteran journalist for over 20 years, particularly after a fracture restricted him to a wheelchair.

Mr. Naregal, a native of Karajagi in Haveri district, helped Puttappa from the time he woke up till the the time he went to bed.

He began working for Puttappa in 1996, initially as a driver. He later became a family member of sorts and Puttappa often referred to him is his foster son. In fact, Puttappa would often jokingly say that he had become a “papu” (a child in Kannada) in the hands of Mr. Naregal, who would effortlessly carry him around, be it from the wheelchair to the dais or around the house.

While Puttappa was a crusader for Kannada and Kannadigas, his companionship had also made Mr. Naregal an advocate of Kannada. Often, Mr. Naregal would lecture those who visited his house about the need to preserve and promote Kannada, particularly if they handed him an invitation card printed either in English or Urdu.

During Puttappa’s hospitalisation that lasted over a month, and when the veteran journalist breathed his last, Mr. Naregal was with him.