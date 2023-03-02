HDUDA to spend ₹35 crore for park, lake development

March 02, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) has earmarked ₹35 crore in its annual budget for 2023-24 for the development of parks and various tanks in the twin cities.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and Chairman of HDUDA Gurudatta Hegde on Wednesday, the annual budget for ₹92.37 crore for 2023-24 has been approved. The budget has a surplus of ₹8.25 lakh.

As per the budget proposal, a total of 54 parks in Hubballi Dharwad will be developed at a cost of ₹16.10 crore. And, for the development of Nagashettykoppa Tank, Kempagere Tank, Sadhanakere Tank and Nuggikere Tank, ₹18.90 crore has been set aside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the budget, HDUDA Commissioner Santhoshkumar Biradar mentioned that for the first time, funds have been earmarked for the development of tanks and parks.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, HDUDA members Sunil More, Chandrashekhar Gokak, Meenakshi Vantamuri, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Commissioner Gopalkrishna B. and other officials took part in the meeting.