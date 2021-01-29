HDUDA drive against unauthorised layouts continues in Dharwad

The special drive against unauthorised residential layouts in and around Hubballi-Dharwad initiated by the Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) continued on Thursday on the outskirts of Dharwad. Led by HDUDA Chairman Nagesh Kalburgi, HDUDA Commissioner Vinayak Palankar and others, the drive was carried out on the right side of the Kelageri Bridge in Dharwad.
The workers, who were provided police security, used earthmovers to clear structures, including drainage, boundary stones and electricity poles erected by the land owners. The officials said that despite notice issued to them, the land owners had gone ahead with development of the layouts without getting valid permissions from the competent authorities. Initially, there was some opposition from the land owners and they tried to argued with the officials. However, the drive was carried out under police protection and all the structures in the unauthorised layouts were removed. Members of HDUDA Yallappa Aravalad, Meenakshi Vantamuri, Town Planning member Vivek Karekar, executive engineer M. Rajashekhar, Assistant Executive Engineer Umesh Bevur and others were present.
Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Nagesh Kalburgi said that the drive would continue against all unauthorised layouts as HDUDA wanted the general public to invest their hard-earned money only in authorised layouts and not illegal ones.
