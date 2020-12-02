HDMC tops State in PM-SVANidhi scheme

As many as 9,698 online applications received from street vendors so far

Continuous monitoring, proper coordination and sensitisation of beneficiaries have helped Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) to secure the top position among the municipal corporations with regard to implementation of Prime Minister’s Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi).

According to the State data on December 1, with an achievement of 102.75 in terms of the percentage of online loan applications received against the target under PM-SVANidhi, Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) is ranked No 1 among the municipal corporations. Against a target of 9,438 loan applications, the municipal corporation staff have been able to get 9,698 online applications from street vendors in need of assistance uploaded and process them.

Of these 9,698 applications, 3,047 beneficiaries have already been sanctioned assistance. And, financial assistance has already been disbursed to 1,875 street vendors. Under the PM-SVANidhi, micro assistance of up to ₹ 10,000 is being given to street vendors at an affordable rate of interest. Apart from extending assistance to street vendors and making them repay regularly, they are encouraged to go digital in their businesses. Incentives and prizes are to given to encourage more digital transactions. A total of ₹ 3.08 crore has been sanctioned and ₹ 19.2 crore has been disbursed so far.