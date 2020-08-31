HDMC ties up with bank for digital payment

In a bid to make it easier for citizens to pay property tax through digital mode, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation has tied up with Yes Bank. According to a press release here, the tie-up will now enable residents of the twin cities to make HDMC bill payments digitally using mobile banking, internet banking, digital wallets and other service providers integrated with the BBPS (Bharat Bill Payment System) platform. The facility was formally launched on Wednesday.

Residents can make property tax and bill payments through BBPS-enabled bank branches, ATMs and business correspondents as well. Further, it will enable HDMC to streamline the tax and payment collections from citizens on a single national bill payments platform. The platform facilitates the flow of billing information between Yes Bank and HDMC along with confirmation of bill payments on a real-time basis.