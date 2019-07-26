HDMC launches drive againststray dogs, cattle and pigs

In the wake of complaints about stray dogs and cattle and pig menace, the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation has launched a special drive to catch stray animals and also earmarked space for those rearing pigs.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Health Officer of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Prabhu Biradar said that as per the direction of the municipal commissioner, a drive to catch stray dogs and conduct sterilisation surgeries on them has been launched.

He said that special teams had been set up for catching stray dogs, stray cattle and pigs and residents could lodge complaints with the Control Room. Based on the information provided by them, the teams would launch operations to catch stray animals, he said. Meanwhile, in the drive carried out to catch stray cattle, five head of stray cattle were caught and shifted to the cow shelter.

Training

The municipal corporation has also launched a programme to provide training to those who want to earn a livelihood by rearing pigs. Dr. Biradar said that open space adjacent to the dumping yard off Karwar Road in Hubballi and behind the JSS College in Dharwad had been identified as public space for rearing pigs.

Those interested in taking up pig rearing as a business would be given training on scientific methods of rearing pigs.

They should register their names at the office of the Health Department in the municipal corporation.

Dr Biradar asked those in pig rearing business to shift their pigs from residential localities before July 27. They could be shifted to the public space earmarked for pig rearing, he said.

Helplines

As per the release, residents are requested either to call the HDMC Control Room on Ph: 2213888, 2213869, 2213886, 2213998 or WhatsApp on Ph: 8277803778 for complaints on stray animals.

Residents can also contact Ningappa (Ph: 7676425104) for complaints regarding stray dogs and Kashappa Bijawad (Ph: 9845601877) for complaints regarding stray cattle.