HDMC decides to make use of social media platform

In a bid to keep pace with the changing times, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation(HDMC) has now decided to make use of a social media platform for hearing grievances and receiving complaints from the public.

Now, apart from the control room facility, the municipal corporation has provided a WhatsApp number to receive complaints from the people.

With that, the residents of Hubballi Dharwad will now be able to send photographs related to their complaints to the municipal authorities.

In a release, the municipal authorities have asked the residents to use the WhatsApp number Ph: 8277803778 to send their complaints along with the photographs of the area concerned or the about the problem itself.

More phone numbers

In addition to this, the municipal corporation has decided to provide additional telephone lines at the existing Control Room that functions round the clock.

The decision of the municipal authorities comes in the wake of the increased number of complaints to the Control Room on various civic issues.

Earlier, the Control Room had just two telephone numbers Ph: 0836-2213888 and 0836-2213869. Now, additionally, people can call Ph: 0836-2213886 and 0836-2213889 to file their complaints or air their grievances.