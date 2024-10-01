HDMC Council decides to write to Governor on its powers being curtailed by directorate

Taking exception to the Directorate of Municipal Administration floating tenders directly for works under Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojane (MGNVY), the Council of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has resolved to write to the Governor on the issue.

Giving his ruling after a prolonged debate on the issue in the monthly municipal Council meeting in Hubballi on Monday, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Ramappa Badiger said that the action by the directorate amounted to breach of the privilege of the municipal corporation and the municipal council will write to the Governor on the issue.

Raising the issue during the council meeting, BJP councillor Thippanna Majjagi said that under the scheme, the corporation has been sanctioned ₹200 crore. “At present, the directorate is floating tenders. While the corporation gives its contribution and bears the burden of repayment of loan, the directorate is floating the tender. What is even worse is that the action plan is finalised without involving the municipal councillors,” he pointed out.

Mr. Majjagi said that in the first phase of the works, the corporation finalised the action plan and floated the tender. However, nobody knew why it has been changed during the second phase of the works. It is nothing but curtailing the powers of the corporation, he added.

Concurring with him, floor leader Viranna Savadi said that it is a tragedy that tenders are being floated directly by the directorate.

In the second phase of the works, ₹127 crore has been sanctioned and the councillors have no information about it.

Under NGT, the corporation has received ₹70 crore and that too has not been brought to the notice of the general body meeting. Such developments will lead to local bodies losing all their powers gradually, he added.

However, when municipal commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi tried to clarify saying that the action plan is prepared by the corporation and it has been submitted to the State government through the Deputy Commissioner, several councillors objected to it and sought to know how it will become action plan of the corporation, if the councillors are not involved in the process.

Ruling on the issue, Mr. Ramappa Badiger said that such measures will amount to breach of privilege and the State government’s stand will be opposed by all the councillors. Soon, the council will write to the Governor, he said.

Inquiry

The issue of irregularities in the implementation of the Central government sponsored Smart Health Care Scheme at Chitaguppi Hospital of the municipal corporation led to a heated argument during the meeting and ultimately, the council resolved to hold an inquiry into the issue.

Mr. Ramappa Badiger ruled that under his chairmanship, a committee comprising both ruling party and Opposition councillors and the municipal commissioner will inquire into the issue.

The issue of replacement of fragile electricity poles, purchase of new auto-tippers, delay in distribution of sewing machines and others were deliberated upon during the meeting.