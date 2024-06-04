HDK’s Mandya victory infuses a new lease of life for JD(S) 

The victory of Janata Dal (Secular) president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy who was elected from the Mandya Parliamentary seat, has infused a new lease of life for the beleaguered party which had lost significant ground to the Congress in south Karnataka region.

While Mr. Kumaraswamy who polled 8,51,881 votes defeated Venkataramane Gowda (alias Star Chandru) who could muster 5,67,261 votes in the final analysis, the margin of victory being 2,84,620 votes.

The JD(S) is in alliance with the BJP which did not field any candidate in Mandya and even Ms. Sumalatha Ambareesh who was elected as an independent in 2019 elections with the support of the BJP was persuaded to relinquish the seat to facilitate the fielding of Mr. Kumaraswamy as an NDA candidate.

The results are a setback for the Congress which had established its hegemony in the constituency having won 6 of the 8 Assembly segments in the 2013 Assembly elections while one of the candidates who won was backed by the Congress. The JD(S), with only one seat in the district, appeared to be losing ground to the Congress which seemed to have consolidated the votes of the dominant Vokkaliga community.

Just as the beleaguered JD(S) was trying to regain its lost ground in Mandya, the BJP on its part was trying to establish its presence in the Vokkaliga heartland and gain a foothold to launch itself as a political force in the south Karnataka region which has been the turn of the Congress and the JD(S) for long.

The pre-poll alliance was a marriage of convenience for both though it was a do-or-die battle for Mr. Kumaraswamy who is in a fight with Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar and positioning himself as the leader with clout over Vokkaliga community.

“Star” Chandru, a contractor, was making his electoral debut and was pitched as a strong candidate though the real battle was seemingly between Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Shivakumar.

In hindsight, the redrawn political equations after the pre-poll alliance and the caste arithmetic seem to have favoured Mr.Kumaraswamy and the JD (S) which was struggling to claw back to carve out a space for itself in the political landscape of the State. The just-concluded polls was also the continuation of the intense rivalry between the Congress and the JD (S) in their bid to claim influence in this politically sensitive region.