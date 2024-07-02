HDK’s first Janata Darshan in Mandya on July 5

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy is holding his first Janata Darshan in Mandya on Friday.

A note from the private secretary of the Union Minister said Mr. Kumaraswamy, the MP from Mandya, will attend the Janata Darshan programme at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in the town from 10 a.m. onwards.

Mr. Kumaraswamy had recently visited Mandya after being sworn-in as the Minister. It will be the former CM’s first Janata Darshan after becoming the Minister in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumara has been asked to make arrangements for the programme.

