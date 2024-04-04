HDK’s family assets amount to ₹217.21 crore

April 04, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who filed his nomination papers as a JD(S) candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, has declared his family assets amounting to ₹217.21 crore.

While movable assets in his name amount to ₹10.71 crore, the movable assets in the name of his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) stand at ₹90.32 crore and ₹1.2 crore respectively.

While ₹43.94 crore worth of immovable assets were in Mr. Kumaraswamy’s name, ₹64.07 crore of immovable assets were in his wife’s name, besides another ₹6.97 crore in his HUF.

However, Mr. Kumaraswamy has family liabilities amounting to ₹82.17 crore including ₹19.12 crore in his name and ₹63.05 crore in his wife’s name.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Kumaraswamy had declared family assets amounting to ₹189 crore when he contested the Assembly elections from Channapatna held last year.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, 65, submitted his nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumara, who is also the Election Officer for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysore Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is the BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, accompanied Mr. Kumaraswamy at the time of filing nomination papers. Former Ministers K.C. Narayanagowda and C.S. Puttaraju were also present on the occasion.

Later, addressing a large gathering in Mandya, Mr. Sawant hinted at Mr. Kumaraswamy becoming part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime in New Delhi if the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes to power.

He said Narendra Modi had asked him to go to Karnataka and ensure that all the 28 seats in the State are bagged by NDA.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yediyurappa called upon the people of Mandya to ensure that Mr Kumaraswamy wins with a margin of more than 2 lakh votes and assured to take the JD(S) leader with him to Delhi.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who addressed the gathering, assured the people of Mandya that he would ensure justice for the people of Mandya by taking up irrigation projects in the district under Central schemes. He said Mandya had been ignored by successive Congress governments at the Centre.

The JD(S) leader said he had not joined hands with BJP for personal positions but for the welfare of the people of Mandya, who had played an important role in shaping his political career.

Mr. Kumaraswamy particularly appealed to voters of Dalit and Muslim communities to support him in the elections. While accusing Congress of dividing and ruling the Dalit communities, he said the Muslims should bear in mind that it would be the Modi government that will have to ensure their security.