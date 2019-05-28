‘HDK’s failure to fulfill promises made in 2018 proved costly for son’

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s failure in fulfilling the poll promises, made during the 2018 Assembly elections, proved costly for his son, Nikhil K., in the Lok Sabha elections, said former Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy. The Congress leader, who was close to Mr. Kumaraswamy before quitting the Janata Dal (Secular) in 2018, was speaking to presspersons here on Monday.

To help Mr. Kumaraswamy become the Chief Minister and also anticipating farm-loan waivers, the voters in all seven Assembly constituencies in Mandya elected JD(S) candidates in 2018. But, because they are disappointed owing to the nature of Mr. Kumaraswamy’s administration, they taught a lesson to his son [Mr. Nikhil] in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

None of the Congress leaders did any injustice to the people of Mandya district.

In spite of that, the people gave an opportunity to Mr. Kumaraswamy in 2018, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said.

He added: “We strived for the development of our constituencies. P.M. Narendraswamy [former Malavalli legislator] did tremendous developmental works across his constituency. In spite of that, the people elected JD(S) nominees. The Chief Minister has completely failed to realise the love and care shown by the people”.