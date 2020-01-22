Karnataka

HDK’s comments unfortunate, says Eshwarappa

more-in

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has criticised former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his comments on the bomb episode in Mangaluru. It was unfortunate that Kumaraswamy had raised doubts over the police, he told presspersons here on Wednesday.

The present government has not made fresh recruitment of police. The police personnel who worked during Mr. Kumaraswamy’s tenure are working now as well. They have been working hard to maintain law and order. “I appeal to all leaders of JD(S) and the Congress to join hands with the State government to catch hold of culprits engaged in disturbing the peace”, he said.

Expressing doubts over the police action would be like encouraging the anti-social elements. Mr. Kumaraswamy should not have pointed fingers at the police, he said.

Regarding the Cabinet expansion, Mr. Eshwarappa said Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa would decide on it after his return from a foreign tour.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 3:49:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hdks-comments-unfortunate-says-eshwarappa/article30624105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY