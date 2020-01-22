HDK’s comments unfortunate, says Eshwarappa

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has criticised former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his comments on the bomb episode in Mangaluru. It was unfortunate that Kumaraswamy had raised doubts over the police, he told presspersons here on Wednesday.

The present government has not made fresh recruitment of police. The police personnel who worked during Mr. Kumaraswamy’s tenure are working now as well. They have been working hard to maintain law and order. “I appeal to all leaders of JD(S) and the Congress to join hands with the State government to catch hold of culprits engaged in disturbing the peace”, he said.

Expressing doubts over the police action would be like encouraging the anti-social elements. Mr. Kumaraswamy should not have pointed fingers at the police, he said.

Regarding the Cabinet expansion, Mr. Eshwarappa said Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa would decide on it after his return from a foreign tour.