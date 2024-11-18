HDK’s assurance to contract workers of BEML

Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday promised protesting contract workers at BEML in KGF that he would hold discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to find a solution.

“I will meet Mr. Singh and discuss the problem. He has a positive attitude towards Karnataka. I have spoken with BEML chairman and managing director also,” he told them. The workers are protesting for the past 13 days seeking higher salary and job confirmation among other demands.

“Job confirmation is not in my hands. We are ready to look into other demands. We are willing to sit across and discuss if workers return to work. Protest is neither good for the company or the country. I will return to you on Friday with good news,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.