HDK writes to Modi

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure adequate Oxygen supply to Karnataka.

In a letter to Mr. Modi, the former Chief Minister pointed to 24 deaths in Chamarajanagar and 4 deaths in Kalaburgi allegedly due to shortage of Oxygen. He also said that several hospitals in Bengaluru have appealed for emergency supply of Oxygen.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Karnataka has been asking for permission from the Centre to utilise the Oxygen produced in the State. He urged Mr. Modi to address the oxygen shortage forthwith.