HDK will receive public grievances at Janata Darshan: Puttaraju

The JD(S) leaders are overseeing the arrangements being made for Friday’s first Janata Darshan of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mandya. Mr. Kumaraswamy will receive the grievances from the people of Mandya the entire day.

Former Minister and senior JD(S) leader C.S. Puttaraju, who visited Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan where the Union Minister will be holding the Janata Darshan at 10 a.m., inspected the arrangements.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Puttaraju said Mr. Kumaraswamy had visited Mandya after becoming the Union Minister and now he is coming to Mandya to hold the Janata Darshan. He will listen to the grievances of the public till evening, he added.

“The people of Mandya have elected Mr. Kumaraswamy. We are confident that the former Chief Minister will fulfil the aspirations of the people. In addition to the responsibility he has been bestowed in the Narendra Modi government, he will also work to fulfil the promises he has made to the people. Mr. Kumaraswamy will extend all his support for the development of Mandya,” he said.

With regard to the opposition for the trial blasts at the Baby Betta in Mandya, Mr. Puttaraju said, “We shall support whatever steps the district administration takes for the safety of the KRS dam. We don’t want to elaborate on the issue but the safety of the KRS dam was important to us. The district administration has taken the responsibility as per the law. We shall be with the administration. Mr. Kumaraswamy will also cooperate with the district administration in this connection.”

Mr. Puttaraju demanded the immediate release of water from KRS dam to VC canal. “Mr. Kumaraswamy has spoken to the officials concerned. The water will be released at any cost to the canal.”

When asked about the MUDA scam in Mysuru, he said, “I have no information on the issue. Steps will be taken against those found guilty.”

District JD(S) president D. Ramesh, former MLC K.T. Srikante Gowda, and others were present.

