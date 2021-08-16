HDK wants to meet CM to discuss irrigation-related issues

Former chief minister claims BJP merely makes announcements, no project has taken off

Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has sought time from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss irrigation-related issues.

“The announcements by the BJP have remained merely statements. If they intended to start the projects, they would have started. The government is facing political problems. I have submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking the President's intervention to direct the government to provide approvals,” he told reporters in Chennapatna on August 16. “The cost of the Yettinahole project, which is meant to provide drinking water to Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts, was ₹8,000 crore. The cost has now escalated to ₹23,000 crore. There are delays in problem-solving. The Yettinahole project cost can eventually escalate to ₹50,000 crore.”

Stating that he has sought time for an audience with the Chief Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that will discuss all irrigation-related issues affecting Karnataka.

On the delay in caste census report submission and accusation by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah that the delay was due to Mr. Kumaraswamy , he said, “Siddaramaiah has no work. In fact, the report is not even authored by Backward Classes Chairman Kantharaj. The report has been authored by Siddaramaiah, and Kantharaj has lent his seal.”

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Mr. Siddaramaiah did not raise this issue as chairman of the coordination committee nor did Mr. Kantharaj ever mention that the report was ready.

Accusing Mr. Siddaramaiah of working against the interest of Dalits, the former chief minister said that there were several irreregularities in allotment of houses meant for Dalits during the tenure of Mr. Siddaramaiah. “I have documents of the original list of beneficiaries, and the changes made to the list. I have these details village-wise. I will also speak politics when the time comes. He (Mr. Siddaramaiah) speaks about Dalits and OBCs, and is trying to be their leader.”

On the exchange of words between BJP and Congress leaders after BJP general secretary C.T. Ravi suggested naming hookah bars after Nehru, he said, “It is not good to talk lightly about our national leaders, irrespective of whether it is Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Atal Behari Vajpayee. We should focus on their contribution to the country rather than commenting on personal lives. It is also like insulting the country.”