HDK visits VISP at Bhadravati, says decision soon on revival of plant

Shivamogga

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has said he will soon take a decision on revival of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP), a unit of the Steel Authority of India Ltd., at Bhadravati of Shivamogga district.

Speaking to presspersons at Shivamogga Airport, the Minister said during his visit to VISP he discussed with employees and executives the status of the unit, the possibilities of revival, and what all should be done to rejuvenate it.

“Parliament is in session now and I cannot announce any decisions in public. I have gathered information about the unit and will decide on the [plant’s] revival in the days to come,” he said.

He said Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh had also raised a question on the status of five industries in the House. “I came here as part of efforts to gather information to answer those questions,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been propagating Atma Nirbhar and Make in India concepts. Besides in 2017, the Union government adopted a national policy of increasing steel production to 300 million tonnes by 2030.

“Considering these things, there are opportunities to revive the plant and safeguard the interests of employees and their families,” he said.

The Minister said VISL was set up by the erstwhile Mysore king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, and Sir M. Visvesvaraya gave a firm foundation to the plant.

“All these years it has seen many ups and downs, and yet retained life. I am aware of the efforts of Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra to revive the plant. Similarly, the late Appaji Gowda, former MLA, also fought for the revival of the plant for decades, initially as a worker and then as an MLA. Everybody has expressed their feelings about retaining the industry and reviving it. We will soon take a decision in this regard,” he said.

When asked if the Union government would drop the VISL disinvestment proposal, the Minister said he could not discuss the issue in public when Parliament was in session.

Earlier in the day, the Minister visited the VISL campus at Bhadravati. This was Mr. Kumaraswamy’s first visit to VISP after taking over as Union Minister. Last year, he extended support to the employees, who staged protests seeking revival of the plant and opposing the Central government’s decision disinvestment.

Accompanied by SAIL chairman and managing director Amarendu Prakash and senior officers of VISL, the Minister went around the campus.

He garlanded the bust of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. He visited the primary mill, steel-making shop, forge plant, and other units on the campus. Later, he held a meeting with employees and senior officers.

Mr. Raghavendra, legislators B.K. Sangameshwara, Sharada Puryanaik, and Bhoje Gowda were among those present.