ADVERTISEMENT

HDK visits site; CM to go today

Published - July 20, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the reasons for the huge landslip near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district and whether there was any lacunae in the execution of the road-widening work would be looked into after the relief operations were over and would be brought to the notice of the Union Minister concerned also.

He visited the site on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that he would be visiting the site of landslip on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US