HDK visits site; CM to go today

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the reasons for the huge landslip near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district and whether there was any lacunae in the execution of the road-widening work would be looked into after the relief operations were over and would be brought to the notice of the Union Minister concerned also.

He visited the site on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that he would be visiting the site of landslip on Sunday.