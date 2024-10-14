GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HDK visits Hassan, says candidate for Channapatna will be decided after talks with BJP leaders

If D.K. Shivakumar contests from the seat as Congress candidate, HDK stated that he would be the NDA candidate

Published - October 14, 2024 06:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy takes part in the inauguration of a temple at Bidarakka in Arakalgud taluk in Hassan on October 14, 2024.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy takes part in the inauguration of a temple at Bidarakka in Arakalgud taluk in Hassan on October 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, who visited Hassan on Monday (OCtober 14, 2024), stated that Hassan district was a strong bastion of the Janata Dal (Secular) party and nobody could break it.

Mr. Kumaraswamy spoke to journalists during his visit to Bidarakka village in Arakalgudu taluk. The former CM said the party had huge support of workers in the district. “We will hold a rally of our supporters in the district and will take steps necessary to improve our strength,” he said.

Answering a question on the selection of a candidate for the by-election of Channapatna Assembly seat, the Union Minister said a candidate would be finalised in consultations with the BJP, an alliance partner. “Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar has announced that he would be the candidate from the Congress. If he is the Congress candidate, I have stated that I would be the candidate of the NDA. Anyhow, we will finalise the candidate after discussing in Delhi within a week,” he remarked.

Responding to a query on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he had brought the issue to the notice of Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari. “The unscientific road work has caused the damage. I have suggested the Union Minister visit the spot and take a decision on improving the condition of the road,” he added.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was at the village to inaugurate a temple. Former ministers A. Manju, H.D. Revanna, Sa.Ra. Mahesh, former MP C.S. Puttaraju and other leaders were present.

